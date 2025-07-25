Carters Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Carters Inc. (CRI) announced earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $27.6 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.3 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $585.3 million from $564.4 million last year.

Carters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.4 Mln. vs. $27.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $585.3 Mln vs. $564.4 Mln last year.

