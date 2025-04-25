Carters Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Carters Inc. (CRI) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $15.539 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $38.033 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.8 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to $629.827 million from $661.492 million last year.

Carters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.539 Mln. vs. $38.033 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $629.827 Mln vs. $661.492 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, the company said: “Given the company’s recent leadership transition and significant uncertainty surrounding proposed new tariffs and potential related impact on the business, the company is suspending its forward guidance.”

CRI was down by 3.22 percent at $37 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

