CARTER'S Earnings Results: $CRI Reports Quarterly Earnings

CARTER'S ($CRI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $2.39 per share, beating estimates of $1.92 by $0.47. The company also reported revenue of $859,710,000, beating estimates of $844,695,320 by $15,014,680.
CARTER'S Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of CARTER'S stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,732,857 shares (+155.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,903,520
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,471,332 shares (+1030.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,731,481
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,367,026 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,079,138
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,318,310 shares (+42.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,439,218
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 984,068 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,326,644
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 964,494 shares (+124.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,265,929
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 630,748 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,180,234
