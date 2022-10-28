Markets
Carter's Dips As Q4 Results Miss The Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Carter's, Inc. (CRI), a designer and marketer of children's apparel, are falling more than 8% Friday morning after the company's fourth-quarter results missed analysts' view. The company's fourth-quarter as well as full-year outlook came in below the Street view.

The company reported income of $65.0 million, or $1.67 per share in the third quarter, lower than $85.0 million, or $1.93 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $65.0 million or $1.67 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.7 per share.

Net sales decreased 8.1%, to $818.6 million, driven by declines in the Company's U.S. Retail, International and U.S. Wholesale sales. The consensus estimate was for $853.58 million.

Looking forward, the company sees fourth-quarter sales of $845 million-$885 million and adjusted EPS of $1.40-$2.00. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.56 per share on revenue of $963.82 million.

For the full year, sales are expected between $3.145 billion and $3.185 billion and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $6.05-$6.65. The consensus estimate for earnings is at $7.18 per share and for revenue is at $3.29 billion.

CRI, currently at $67.14, has traded in the range of $62.66-$111.17 in the last 1 year.

