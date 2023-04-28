Carter's (CRI) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Decline Y/Y

Carter's, Inc. CRI reported first-quarter 2023 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics fell year over year. Results were hurt by inflation-hit demand from retail and wholesale customers.

Q1 in Detail

Carter’s reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 98 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents and our estimate of 54 cents. However, the figure fell from $1.66 reported in the prior-year quarter.



The company reported net sales of $696 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $647.7 million and our estimate of $648.7 million. However, the metric declined 10.9% from $781.3 million reported in the year-ago period. The downside can be attributed to inflation, which resulted in lower demand from consumers and wholesale customers. Unfavorable foreign currency translations hurt sales of $2.2 million or 0.3%.

Segmental Sales

Sales in the U.S. Retail segment decreased from $366.4 million year over year to $323.7 million.



The U.S. Wholesale segment’s sales dipped from $307.3 million to $280 million.



The International segment witnessed a drop in revenues from $107.6 million to $92.2 million in the first quarter.

Margins

Gross profit declined from $355 million year over year to $309.5 million, while the gross margin contracted 90 basis points to 44.5%.



Further, adjusted operating income declined 44% year over year to $57.5 million in the reported quarter. The adjusted operating margin declined 480 basis points to 8.3% in the quarter under review, reflecting high inflation and lower demands for its products.

Balance Sheet & Shareholder-Friendly Moves

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $157.7 million, net long-term debt of $576.8 million and shareholders’ equity of $797.9 million. In first-quarter 2023, CRI had a cash flow of $42.2 million for operating activities.



During the first quarter, CRI bought back 0.14 million shares for $9.6 million. In the aforementioned period, the company paid cash dividends of $28.5 million.



As of Apr 27, 2023, the company has roughly $730 million remaining under its earlier announced repurchase authorization.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, net sales are expected to be in the range of $590-$605 million. Adjusted earnings are likely to be in the range of 40 cents to 50 cents, down from $1.30 reported in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating income is expected in the $30-$35 million band, down from $75.4 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The first-quarter guidance reflects continued inflationary pressure on consumer demand. The company also expects higher interest expense. Nevertheless, it expects improved gross margins reflecting lower inventory-related costs and lower inbound freight costs. The company expects a lower average number of shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2023.



For 2023, Carter’s reaffirmed net sales of $3 billion, down from $3.2 billion in the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are now expected to be $6.15, down from $6.90 reported in 2022. Adjusted operating income is forecast to be $350 million, down from $388.2 million in the year-ago period. The company expects operating cash flow of more than $300 million and capital expenditures of approximately $75 million.



Shares of Carter’s have increased 1.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 34.2% growth. We also note that shares of CRI have declined more than 2.4% before the trading session on Apr 28, owing to its year-over-year earnings and sales decline.

