Carter's (CRI) Price Target Increased by 11.38% to 27.95

The average one-year price target for Carter's (NYSE:CRI) has been revised to $27.95 / share. This is an increase of 11.38% from the prior estimate of $25.09 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $35.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.33% from the latest reported closing price of $31.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carter's. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRI is 0.10%, an increase of 19.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 53,120K shares. The put/call ratio of CRI is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RWWM holds 4,076K shares representing 11.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares , representing an increase of 46.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 40.61% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,564K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing an increase of 53.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 28.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,171K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 28.80% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,704K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares , representing an increase of 37.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,470K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares , representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 4.68% over the last quarter.

