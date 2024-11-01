Carter Bankshares Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

The latest update is out from Carter Bankshares ( (CARE) ).

Carter Bankshares, Inc. reports robust financial performance in Q3 2024, showcasing strong deposit growth at an annualized rate of 20.9% and a solid liquidity position with 207.8% available liquidity to uninsured deposits. With a diversified deposit base largely insured by FDIC, the bank is expanding its branch network into growth markets like Charlottesville and Raleigh. Originally established in 1974, Carter Bankshares continues to build momentum, supported by a seasoned leadership team with extensive industry experience.

