CARTER BANK & TRUST Earnings Results: $CARE Reports Quarterly Earnings

CARTER BANK & TRUST ($CARE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, beating estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $37,220,000, beating estimates of $35,601,570 by $1,618,430.
CARTER BANK & TRUST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of CARTER BANK & TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 682,247 shares (-75.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,000,724
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 276,532 shares (+100.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,864,197
- MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 201,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,535,590
- UBS GROUP AG added 124,750 shares (+1159.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,194,352
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 74,826 shares (+5049.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,316,189
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 70,836 shares (+27.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,246,005
- MENDON CAPITAL ADVISORS CORP added 64,117 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,127,818
