Carta Holdings Shows Strong Financial Performance in 2024

Carta Holdings, Inc. reported notable financial improvements for the first nine months of 2024, with net income reaching ¥917 million, a significant turnaround from a loss in the previous year. The company also experienced a substantial increase in operating income, rising by over 390% year-on-year. Despite a slight decline in net sales, Carta Holdings’ financial position remains robust, reflecting a positive outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

