Carta Holdings Shows Strong Financial Performance in 2024

November 15, 2024 — 03:54 am EST

Carta Holdings, Inc. (JP:3688) has released an update.

Carta Holdings, Inc. reported notable financial improvements for the first nine months of 2024, with net income reaching ¥917 million, a significant turnaround from a loss in the previous year. The company also experienced a substantial increase in operating income, rising by over 390% year-on-year. Despite a slight decline in net sales, Carta Holdings’ financial position remains robust, reflecting a positive outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

