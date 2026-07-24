Is CART Stock Attractive After Strong Growth and Margin Pressure?

Maplebear Inc. CART, doing business as Instacart, presents a balanced investment setup after a quarter that mixed healthy marketplace growth with visible margin pressure.



The stock’s current valuation partly reflects that tension. CART trades below its own historical sales multiple, but still at a premium to its sub-industry and sector, making execution increasingly important.

CART Delivers Strong Revenue and GTV Growth

Instacart’s first-quarter revenue rose 14% year over year to $1.019 billion, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.005 billion. Gross transaction value increased 13% to $10.288 billion, marking the ninth straight quarter of double-digit growth.



Earnings were also higher. CART reported earnings of 57 cents per share, up 54% from the year-ago period, though the figure missed the consensus mark by a penny. That creates a nuanced picture: demand and revenue trends remain solid, but investor expectations were not fully met.



Orders rose 10% to 91.2 million, while average order value increased 3% to $113. The gap between gross transaction value and order growth shows deeper engagement, but also points to more moderate order expansion.





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Instacart Faces Persistent Gross-Margin Pressure

The main concern is gross margin. GAAP gross margin fell to 72% from 75% in the year-ago quarter, while gross profit as a percentage of gross transaction value slipped to 7.2% from 7.4%.



Cost of revenue rose 24% to $281 million, outpacing revenue growth. The increase reflected higher credit-card processing fees, publisher payments and depreciation and amortization.



Publisher payments are tied partly to Carrot Ads and off-platform advertising partnerships. That matters because advertising diversification can expand revenue opportunities, but it may also bring traffic-acquisition and revenue-sharing costs that limit gross-margin recovery.

CART Valuation Offers a Mixed Investor Setup

CART trades at 2.27X forward 12-month sales, below its two-year median of 2.81X. The $45 price target reflects 2.41X forward sales, suggesting some valuation support versus the stock’s historical range.



The setup is not clearly cheap, though. CART’s multiple is above the Zacks sub-industry’s 1.92X and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s 1.47X, even if it remains below the S&P 500’s 4.97X.



Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN remains a relevant comparison because large digital-commerce platforms compete for online grocery and retail media spending. DoorDash, Inc. DASH also frames the delivery and local-commerce competition facing Instacart.





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Instacart Buybacks Support Per-Share Value

Instacart generated $253 million in free cash flow in the first quarter, despite a $60 million regulatory settlement payment. It also repurchased $349 million of shares and ended the quarter with roughly $880 million in cash and similar assets.



The company later added $1 billion to its share-repurchase authorization. Continued buybacks may support per-share value if cash generation remains consistent.



Still, capital deployment is not risk-free. Regulatory settlements, strategic acquisitions, technology investment and international expansion could all compete with repurchases for future cash.

CART’s Near-Term Signals Lean Positive

CART looks attractive for investors focused on near-term earnings-revision momentum and growth, but not without trade-offs. Revenue, gross transaction value, earnings and buybacks are moving in the right direction, while margin compression and competition risk keep the long-term case balanced.



CART currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It also has a VGM Score of A, Growth Score of A, Value Score of B and Momentum Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Rank points to favorable near-term earnings-estimate trends over the one- to three-month horizon. The Style Scores reinforce that view, with the strongest signal in growth and solid support from value and momentum characteristics. For now, those indicators lean positive, but margin recovery and regulatory visibility remain key tests.

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Maplebear Inc. (CART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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