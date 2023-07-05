CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings (HKG:2171) Price Target Increased by 10.90% to 21.98

The average one-year price target for CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings (HKG:2171) has been revised to 21.98 / share. This is an increase of 10.90% from the prior estimate of 19.82 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.88 to a high of 30.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.26% from the latest reported closing price of 10.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2171 is 0.16%, a decrease of 32.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,250.06% to 11,570K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,670K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,546K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,262K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 264K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares, representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2171 by 2.43% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 186K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

