CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings (HKG:2171) Price Target Decreased by 24.12% to 16.68

The average one-year price target for CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings (HKG:2171) has been revised to 16.68 / share. This is an decrease of 24.12% from the prior estimate of 21.98 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.64 to a high of 21.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.78% from the latest reported closing price of 9.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 62.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2171 is 0.11%, a decrease of 51.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,206.73% to 11,839K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,670K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,546K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,262K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 286K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2171 by 29.53% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 263K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 72.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2171 by 168.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.