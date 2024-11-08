Cars.com price target raised to $20 from $17 at UBS

UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar raised the firm’s price target on Cars.com (CARS) to $20 from $17 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Q3 sales were inline with EBITDA was better-than-expected, while Q4 guidance was mostly inline, says the analyst, who is encouraged by the momentum and “getting more constructive.”
