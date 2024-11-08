Cars.com management to meet with BTIG

Meeting to be held in Chicago/Milwaukee on November 14 hosted by BTIG.
- Cars.com price target raised to $21 from $20 at JPMorgan
- Cars.com price target raised to $20 from $17 at UBS
- Cars.com, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Cars.com reports Q3 adjusted EPS 41c, consensus 5c
- Cars.com backs FY24 revenue growth view of 4.5%-5.5%
