Cars.com Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cars.com Inc. (CARS) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $11.38 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $94.13 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cars.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.05 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $178.89 million from $168.18 million last year.

Cars.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $11.38 Mln. vs. $94.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $178.89 Mln vs. $168.18 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $178.0-$181.0 Mln

