CARS.COM Earnings Results: $CARS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CARS.COM ($CARS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $180,430,000, missing estimates of $187,467,840 by $-7,037,840.

CARS.COM Insider Trading Activity

CARS.COM insiders have traded $CARS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SONIA JAIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $983,996 .

. JILL A GREENTHAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,514 shares for an estimated $307,998.

CARS.COM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of CARS.COM stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

