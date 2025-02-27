CARS.COM Earnings Results: $CARS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CARS.COM ($CARS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $180,430,000, missing estimates of $187,467,840 by $-7,037,840.
CARS.COM Insider Trading Activity
CARS.COM insiders have traded $CARS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SONIA JAIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $983,996.
- JILL A GREENTHAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,514 shares for an estimated $307,998.
CARS.COM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of CARS.COM stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP removed 1,747,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,275,509
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 655,518 shares (+26.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,360,126
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 629,414 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,907,744
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 380,439 shares (+609.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,593,007
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 289,182 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,011,524
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 257,382 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,460,430
- TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 250,000 shares (-37.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,332,500
