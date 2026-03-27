Cars.com (CARS) Price Target Decreased by 16.10% to 14.36

The average one-year price target for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) has been revised to $14.36 / share. This is a decrease of 16.10% from the prior estimate of $17.12 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.83% from the latest reported closing price of $8.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cars.com. This is an decrease of 207 owner(s) or 44.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARS is 0.09%, an increase of 49.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.97% to 60,772K shares. The put/call ratio of CARS is 9.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Par Capital Management holds 2,698K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares , representing an increase of 23.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Hill Path Capital holds 2,481K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,931K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares , representing a decrease of 10.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 3.43% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,454K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares , representing an increase of 17.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 19.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,312K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares , representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 6.79% over the last quarter.

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