Cars.com backs FY24 revenue growth view of 4.5%-5.5%

FY24 consensus $722.54M. The company is reaffirming its fiscal year 2024 outlook of 4.5% to 5.5% revenue growth, based on year-to-date performance and current business trends. For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates continued strong high single digit year-over-year growth in OEM & National revenue, as well as modest growth in Dealer revenue.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CARS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.