Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) investors are sitting on a loss of 51% if they invested five years ago

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last quarter. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. Indeed, the share price is down 51% in the period. So is the recent increase sufficient to restore confidence in the stock? Not yet. But it could be that the fall was overdone.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Cars.com's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 46% each year. The share price decline of 13% per year isn't as bad as the EPS decline. The relatively muted share price reaction might be because the market expects the business to turn around. The high P/E ratio of 135.52 suggests that shareholders believe earnings will grow in the years ahead.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Cars.com shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.3% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 9% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cars.com better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cars.com that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

