Cars.com, LLC (NYSE:CARS) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Investors in Cars.com, LLC (NYSE:CARS) had a good week, as its shares rose 8.2% to close at US$9.47 following the release of its quarterly results. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$144m, while statutory losses ballooned to US$0.18 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:CARS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Cars.com are now predicting revenues of US$598.2m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 9.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Cars.com forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.11 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$588.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.12 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 8.4% to US$12.43, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Cars.com, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$16.00 and the most bearish at US$9.50 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Cars.com's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Cars.com is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 9.4%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.9% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% per year. Although Cars.com's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Cars.com. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Cars.com. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cars.com going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It might also be worth considering whether Cars.com's debt load is appropriate, using our debt analysis tools on the Simply Wall St platform, here.

