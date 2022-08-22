Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) stock was sold by a number of insiders in the recent year, which isn't a positive indicator for investors

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Cars.com Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, James Rogers, for US$290k worth of shares, at about US$15.38 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$13.44. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Cars.com than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:CARS Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership Of Cars.com

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cars.com insiders own about US$21m worth of shares. That equates to 2.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cars.com Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Cars.com shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Cars.com insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cars.com. For example - Cars.com has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

