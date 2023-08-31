Cars.com (FRA:CK3) Price Target Increased by 8.69% to 21.88

The average one-year price target for Cars.com (FRA:CK3) has been revised to 21.88 / share. This is an increase of 8.69% from the prior estimate of 20.13 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.23 to a high of 25.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.48% from the latest reported closing price of 17.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cars.com. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CK3 is 0.14%, an increase of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 66,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 4,755K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CK3 by 6.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,351K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CK3 by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,983K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,161K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CK3 by 9.23% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,909K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 98.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CK3 by 6,928.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,944K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

