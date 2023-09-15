Cars.com (CARS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.98, changing hands as low as $17.60 per share. Cars.com Inc shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CARS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CARS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.55 per share, with $22.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.68.

