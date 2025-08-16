Cars Under $25K With the Best Gas Mileage in 2025

Rising fuel costs have made gas mileage a top priority for car buyers. Fortunately, several 2025 models deliver impressive fuel efficiency at an affordable price.
These cars prove it’s possible to save money at the pump while still getting a reliable, well-equipped ride under $25,000.
Hyundai Elantra
- Price: $24,840
- MPG: 30 city, 39 highway
- Gas mileage range: 422 miles
The 2025 Elantra is a sleek sedan with character lines that not only look impressive but also improve the aerodynamics of the vehicle to help maximize fuel efficiency. Consumer Reports gives this particular Hyundai an overall score of 82. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Elantra gets a five-star safety rating.
Toyota Corolla
- Price: $22,325
- MPG: 32 city, 41 highway
- Gas mileage range: 462 miles
Toyota’s sporty 2025 Corolla comes with 18-inch wheels, heated front seats, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and great gas mileage. NHTSA’s safety rating for this vehicle is five stars. An overall score of 76 on the Corolla was issued by CR.
Nissan Versa
- Price: $18,330
- MPG: 32 city, 40 highway
- Gas mileage range: 378 miles
Car and Driver put the comfortable and easy-driving 2025 Nissan Versa on their Editor’s Choice list and mentioned that it’s affordable, basic transportation for buyers today. Nissan’s Versa has received a five-star safety rating from the NHTSA.
Nissan Sentra
- Price range: $21,590 to $24,590
- MPG: 30 city, 40 highway
- Gas mileage range: 422 miles
The smart-looking Sentra is where fuel efficiency meets value in 2025, boasting cushy zero gravity front seats and a roomy trunk. CR’s rating for the vehicle is 78 overall, and NHTSA gives it five stars for safety.
