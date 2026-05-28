CAR's Strategic Mobility Partnerships Offer Long-Term Opportunities

Avis Budget Group CAR is increasingly focusing on technology-driven mobility initiatives as part of its long-term growth strategy. The company’s partnership with Waymo could gradually expand into additional cities, strengthening Avis Budget’s exposure to emerging transportation trends and autonomous mobility solutions. Instead of functioning solely as a traditional vehicle rental provider, the company appears to be positioning itself within the broader future mobility ecosystem, which may create new long-term growth opportunities.

Avis Budget is also continuing to expand premium service offerings such as Avis First, which are designed to improve customer loyalty, enhance convenience and deliver a better overall travel experience. These initiatives reflect the company’s increasing emphasis on differentiated and value-added services rather than depending entirely on cyclical rental demand. By focusing on customer experience and technology integration, Avis Budget may strengthen its competitive positioning in the evolving transportation market.

If autonomous transportation adoption accelerates over the next several years, the company’s early relationship with Waymo could provide a strategic advantage. This partnership may help Avis Budget participate more actively in next-generation mobility solutions while diversifying its business model beyond traditional car rentals.

Relevant Industry Peers

Hertz Global Holdings HTZ remains one of the most closely watched peers within the U.S. vehicle rental industry. Like Avis Budget, Hertz Global Holdings has been focusing on fleet optimization, utilization improvement, and pricing recovery after a prolonged period of industry disruption. However, Hertz Global Holdings continues facing pressure tied to vehicle residual values and financing costs.

United Rentals URI also provides an interesting comparison because fleet management and utilization discipline remain central to its operating model. Although United Rentals operates in equipment rentals rather than passenger vehicles, the company similarly benefits from disciplined asset allocation and pricing strategies. In many ways, United Rentals demonstrates how effective utilization management can strengthen profitability even during uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

CAR’s Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

The stock has gained 29% year to date against the industry’s 5% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CAR trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1X, which is well above the industry average of 14.92X. It carries a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has been on the decline over the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.