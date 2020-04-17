CAR's shares, bonds jump on shareholding change

HONG KONG, April 17 (IFR) - CAR Inc's shares and dollar bonds jumped Friday after its largest shareholder said it had reached an agreement to sell a large part of its stake to another substantial investor in the Chinese car rental company, clearing up some of the uncertainties over its ownership.

The company's shares soared 20.7% to HK$2.45 in the morning session, while its 6% bonds due 2021 gained about 11.25 points to 75.25/79.75 and its 8.875% bonds due 2022 rose about 16 points to 64.00/69.00, according to a trader.

In a stock exchange filing late Thursday, the rental company said UCAR had agreed to sell up to a 17.11% stake in CAR in two tranches at a premium to Amber Gem Holdings, which is controlled by private equity fund Warburg Pincus. Before the completion of the share sale, UCAR held 25.92% and Amber Gem 10.11% of CAR.

Earlier this month, rating agencies slashed the car rental company's credit ratings, citing the impact of an accounting scandal at Luckin Coffee on its access to capital markets and operations.

CAR and the coffee chain are separate companies but the market sees them as related because both are controlled by Chinese billionaire Lu Zhengyao, who founded CAR and chairs Luckin. Lu also controls UCAR.

CAR's shares and bonds had slumped on the Luckin news.

Under the agreement, Amber Gem agreed to buy 98.608m CAR shares at HK$2.30 each from UCAR. The shares represent 4.65% of CAR's total issued share capital and the price represents a 13.3% premium to its closing share price Thursday of HK$2.03.

There is also a conditional acquisition by Amber Gem of CAR shares at HK$3.40 each for a total consideration of not more than US$115.817m, or about 264.08m shares. The closing of the second tranche is subject to a number of conditions that the filing did not disclose. The shares in the second tranche represent up to 12.46% of CAR's total issued share capital.

The filing said UCAR plans to use the proceeds from the share sale to repay certain existing facilities.

Moody's on April 6 cut the Chinese car rental company and its bonds to B2 from B1, before downgrading its rating again to Caa1 on April 9 with a negative outlook. S&P on April 7 lowered CAR and its US dollar bonds to B– from B+ and placed the ratings on negative watch.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

((C.Chan@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.