CAR's Recovery Remains Weak After Extreme Volatility: Hold or Fold?

The vehicle rental industry continues to benefit from the normalization of global travel and shifting consumer preferences toward flexible mobility solutions. Within this environment, Avis Budget Group CAR has positioned itself to benefit from improving pricing trends, disciplined fleet management and digital transformation initiatives. At the same time, recent volatility in the stock has reminded investors that the company remains highly sensitive to broader market sentiment and macroeconomic uncertainty.

While the long-term business story still contains attractive elements, the sharp collapse in the stock during the final week of April highlighted the risks associated with aggressive momentum-driven rallies and concerns surrounding the company’s fundamentals.

CAR’s Pricing Recovery and Fleet Discipline

Avis Budget Group’s Americas business recently delivered its first positive pricing quarter in a long time, signaling that industry conditions may finally be stabilizing. The improvement appears to have been supported by disciplined fleet reductions and tighter supply management across the rental market. Rather than aggressively pursuing volume growth, the company has focused more on improving vehicle utilization and preserving pricing quality. Careful control of fleet size has strengthened operational efficiency while helping reduce unnecessary pressure on margins. These developments suggest that Avis Budget is prioritizing profitability and operational discipline over short-term expansion. If pricing trends continue improving while industry supply remains constrained, the company could experience a stronger earnings recovery even without a major acceleration in overall travel demand.

EPS is projected to grow by more than 100% in the second quarter of 2026, as well as across full-year 2026.

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CAR’s Strategic Mobility Partnerships Offer Opportunities

A growing focus on technology-driven mobility initiatives is becoming an increasingly important part of Avis Budget’s long-term strategy. The company’s partnership with Waymo may expand into additional cities over time, strengthening its exposure to evolving transportation trends and autonomous mobility solutions. Rather than operating purely as a traditional rental car business, Avis Budget appears to be positioning itself within the broader future mobility ecosystem. The company has also continued expanding premium service initiatives, such as Avis First, which aim to improve customer loyalty and enhance the travel experience. These initiatives indicate a greater emphasis on differentiated offerings instead of relying solely on cyclical rental demand. If autonomous transportation adoption accelerates in the coming years, Avis Budget’s early involvement with Waymo could potentially become a meaningful strategic advantage.

The April Stock Collapse Exposed Significant Risks

In late March and early April 2026, Avis Budget Group became the center of a major short squeeze after Pentwater Capital Management increased its stake amid heavy short interest. The imbalance between limited float and short positions pushed CAR shares up more than 500%, sending the stock above $700 by April 21, 2026. The rally collapsed rapidly on April 23, when shares plunged more than 48% in one session. The stock has lost roughly 70% of its value within days, falling to near $204 by April 24. The selloff deepened further after disappointing first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 29.

The events highlighted how vulnerable shares can become during periods of speculative trading activity. Unusual shareholder concentration and rapid momentum-driven trading contributed significantly to the extreme volatility seen in the stock. The collapse following the aggressive short squeeze demonstrated how quickly investor sentiment can reverse once speculative momentum fades. Even if the underlying business remains relatively stable, market perception around the company can shift dramatically within a short period of time. This type of volatility may discourage long-term investors seeking greater stability and predictability. The episode also raised concerns that technical trading dynamics could continue overshadowing business fundamentals, creating elevated uncertainty around future share price performance.

Thanks to the volatility, the stock is up 22% in three months but down 75% in a month.

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Macro Uncertainty and Used Vehicle Volatility

Several external risks continue to create uncertainty for Avis Budget’s outlook, including geopolitical instability, fuel price volatility, financing pressures, and fluctuations in the used vehicle market. These factors are particularly important because the company’s profitability depends heavily on vehicle residual values, fleet financing conditions, and broader travel demand trends. Economic conditions remain difficult to predict as global uncertainties continue influencing both leisure and business travel activity. Rising financing costs could pressure margins further, while weaker used vehicle pricing may affect fleet economics and profitability. Although operational execution has improved, many external variables remain outside the company’s control. Investors may therefore remain cautious about expecting a smooth earnings recovery path in an environment still characterized by significant macroeconomic uncertainty.

Recovery Still Depends Heavily on Industry Supply Conditions

Recent pricing improvements appear to be closely tied to disciplined industry-wide fleet supply management rather than a dramatic surge in rental demand. Constrained supply conditions and careful fleet planning have played a major role in supporting stronger pricing trends across the industry. While this strategy currently benefits margins and profitability, it may also expose the company to future downside risk if competitors begin aggressively expanding fleets again or if travel demand weakens unexpectedly.

Avis Budget’s recovery, therefore, remains highly sensitive to broader industry behavior and overall fleet economics. As the rental vehicle business operates within a cyclical and competitive environment, maintaining long-term pricing discipline across the industry may prove difficult. Investors could consequently question how sustainable current pricing improvements will remain over time.

Peer Comparison

Hertz Global Holdings HTZ remains one of Avis Budget's closest competitors in the U.S. rental vehicle industry. Like Avis Budget, Hertz Global Holdings has focused on fleet modernization and operational restructuring to improve profitability. The company also maintains strong exposure to airport travel demand and corporate rental activity.

However, Hertz Global Holdings has faced greater volatility due to fleet pricing dynamics and the execution of its electric vehicle strategy. While both companies benefit from travel recovery trends, Avis Budget appears to have maintained stronger operational discipline in navigating industry uncertainty.

United Rentals URI represents another important comparison for Avis Budget because both companies operate large-scale asset-intensive rental businesses that depend heavily on utilization efficiency, disciplined fleet management, and cyclical demand trends. Like Avis Budget, United Rentals has focused on operational optimization, technology integration, and disciplined capital allocation to strengthen profitability and improve returns across economic cycles.

However, United Rentals benefits from greater exposure to industrial and infrastructure activity rather than consumer travel demand, making its revenue stream somewhat less sensitive to tourism fluctuations and airline traffic trends. While both companies emphasize utilization and fleet productivity, Avis Budget remains more directly exposed to macroeconomic swings affecting leisure and corporate travel markets.

CAR Currently Appears More Suitable as a Sell

Avis Budget Group continues to benefit from disciplined fleet management, improving pricing trends, and long-term mobility initiatives. However, the extreme volatility witnessed during April 2026 highlighted how vulnerable the shares remain to speculative trading activity, leverage concerns, and rapidly shifting investor sentiment. The company also continues to face meaningful risks tied to financing costs, used vehicle pricing pressure, and broader macroeconomic uncertainty. Although operational execution has improved, the sustainability of the recovery still depends heavily on supportive industry supply conditions. Given the elevated uncertainty surrounding valuation stability and long-term earnings visibility, risk-averse investors may currently consider selling CAR stock rather than buying it.

CAR carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

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Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.