CARS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.98, changing hands as low as $13.00 per share. Cars.com Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CARS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CARS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.73 per share, with $19.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.