CARS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.61, changing hands as high as $19.00 per share. Cars.com Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CARS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CARS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.70 per share, with $22.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.75.

