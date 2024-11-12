Carry Wealth Holdings Updates Board Leadership

Carry Wealth Holdings Limited (HK:0643) has released an update.

Carry Wealth Holdings Limited has announced changes to its Board of Directors and committee memberships effective from November 12, 2024. Mr. Shen Peng will serve as Chairman, and Mr. Tsang Chun Ho Anthony has been appointed to the Investment Committee along with Mr. Choi Tan Yee, highlighting the company’s strategic leadership shift.

