Carry Wealth Holdings Updates Board Leadership

November 12, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Carry Wealth Holdings Limited (HK:0643) has released an update.

Carry Wealth Holdings Limited has announced changes to its Board of Directors and committee memberships effective from November 12, 2024. Mr. Shen Peng will serve as Chairman, and Mr. Tsang Chun Ho Anthony has been appointed to the Investment Committee along with Mr. Choi Tan Yee, highlighting the company’s strategic leadership shift.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

