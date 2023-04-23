Carr's Group (LSE:CARR) Price Target Decreased by 12.99% to 157.08

The average one-year price target for Carr's Group (LSE:CARR) has been revised to 157.08 / share. This is an decrease of 12.99% from the prior estimate of 180.54 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 155.54 to a high of 161.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.28% from the latest reported closing price of 121.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carr's Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARR is 0.01%, an increase of 18.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 7,578K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,806K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,813K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 15.70% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 643K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 576K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 13.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 350K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 72K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

