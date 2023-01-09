Carrols Restaurant Preliminary FY22 Restaurant Sales Rise

(RTTNews) - Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST), a franchisee company, said in preliminary report on Monday that it posted a rise in restaurant sales for the fourth quarter and full-year.

For the fourth-quarter, the company registered a rise in total restaurant sales by 7 percent, to $445.1 million, compared with $416.1 million, recorded a year ago. The growth was primarily driven by 6.2 percent comparable sales growth at the company's Burger King restaurants.

For the full-year, the total restaurant sales increased by 4.7 percent, to $1.730 billion from $1.652 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.