Carrols Restaurant Group's(NASDAQ:TAST) Share Price Is Down 56% Over The Past Five Years.

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. Zooming in on an example, the Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) share price dropped 56% in the last half decade. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. Furthermore, it's down 15% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Carrols Restaurant Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Carrols Restaurant Group grew its revenue at 13% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The share price, meanwhile, has fallen 9% compounded, over five years. That suggests the market is disappointed with the current growth rate. That could lead to an opportunity if the company is going to become profitable sooner rather than later.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:TAST Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Carrols Restaurant Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Carrols Restaurant Group shareholders gained a total return of 38% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 9% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Carrols Restaurant Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

