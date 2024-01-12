Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) closed the most recent trading day at $8.42, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant operator had gained 6.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Carrols Restaurant Group in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.05, indicating a 200% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $470.41 million, up 5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.69% upward. As of now, Carrols Restaurant Group holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Carrols Restaurant Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.98, which means Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

