Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) closed at $6.35, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

The restaurant operator's shares have seen a decrease of 5.32% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Carrols Restaurant Group in its upcoming release. On that day, Carrols Restaurant Group is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $476.38 million, up 7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

TAST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +152.86% and +8.11%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Carrols Restaurant Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.42, so one might conclude that Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

