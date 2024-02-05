Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) closed at $9.41, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

The restaurant operator's shares have seen an increase of 14.86% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Carrols Restaurant Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $470.41 million, indicating a 5.7% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 18.27% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Carrols Restaurant Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Carrols Restaurant Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.33. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.08.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.