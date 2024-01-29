Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) ended the recent trading session at $9.40, demonstrating a +0.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.12%.

Shares of the restaurant operator witnessed a gain of 19.16% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Carrols Restaurant Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.05, signifying a 200% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $470.41 million, indicating a 5.7% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Carrols Restaurant Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.69% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Carrols Restaurant Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Carrols Restaurant Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.77. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.79 of its industry.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.