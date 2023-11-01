Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) standing at $5.80, reflecting a +0.87% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant operator had lost 7.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Carrols Restaurant Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 9, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 150% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $476.38 million, up 7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +152.86% and +8.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Carrols Restaurant Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Carrols Restaurant Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.54. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.38.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

