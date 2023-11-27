Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Price Target Increased by 9.46% to 10.33

The average one-year price target for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) has been revised to 10.33 / share. This is an increase of 9.46% from the prior estimate of 9.44 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 12.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.47% from the latest reported closing price of 7.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrols Restaurant Group. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 50.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAST is 0.10%, an increase of 26.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.30% to 29,223K shares. The put/call ratio of TAST is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,495K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company.

Solel Partners holds 1,340K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540K shares, representing a decrease of 14.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 978K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares, representing a decrease of 24.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 9.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 945K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 868K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 53.41% over the last quarter.

Carrols Restaurant Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,075 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,010 BURGER KING® restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES® restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976.

