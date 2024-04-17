Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Price Target Increased by 7.59% to 10.48

The average one-year price target for Carrols Restaurant Group (NasdaqGS:TAST) has been revised to 10.48 / share. This is an increase of 7.59% from the prior estimate of 9.74 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.65 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.44% from the latest reported closing price of 9.49 / share.

Carrols Restaurant Group Declares $0.02 Dividend

On February 22, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 11, 2024 received the payment on April 5, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $9.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.27%, the lowest has been 0.21%, and the highest has been 8.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrols Restaurant Group. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 10.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAST is 0.11%, an increase of 11.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.48% to 33,793K shares. The put/call ratio of TAST is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,997K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares, representing an increase of 25.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 14.48% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,685K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 90.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 1,018.54% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,116K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares, representing an increase of 28.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 51.21% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 967K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 2.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 945K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carrols Restaurant Group Background Information

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,075 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,010 BURGER KING® restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES® restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976.

