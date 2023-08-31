Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Price Target Increased by 24.53% to 8.42

The average one-year price target for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) has been revised to 8.42 / share. This is an increase of 24.53% from the prior estimate of 6.76 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.36% from the latest reported closing price of 7.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrols Restaurant Group. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 74.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAST is 0.07%, an increase of 30.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.08% to 25,554K shares. The put/call ratio of TAST is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Solel Partners holds 1,540K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,291K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Royce & Associates holds 1,220K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,710K shares, representing a decrease of 40.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 56.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 945K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atika Capital Management holds 790K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares, representing an increase of 7.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 258.17% over the last quarter.

Carrols Restaurant Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,075 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,010 BURGER KING® restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES® restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976.

