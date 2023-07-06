Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Price Target Increased by 15.91% to 6.50

The average one-year price target for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) has been revised to 6.50 / share. This is an increase of 15.91% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 7.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.04% from the latest reported closing price of 4.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrols Restaurant Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 8.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAST is 0.05%, an increase of 105.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 18,050K shares. The put/call ratio of TAST is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Russell Investments Group holds 1,876K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing a decrease of 13.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 77.92% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,710K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 60.84% over the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 1,540K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 53.70% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 1,088K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 62.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 945K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carrols Restaurant Group Background Information

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,075 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,010 BURGER KING® restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES® restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976.

