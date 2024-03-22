Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) closed at $9.50, marking no change from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant operator had gained 0.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Carrols Restaurant Group in its upcoming release.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.64 per share and a revenue of $1.95 billion, signifying shifts of +20.75% and +3.76%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.07% higher within the past month. Carrols Restaurant Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Carrols Restaurant Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.7, which means Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

