Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) reached $9.43, with no movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the restaurant operator had gained 11.99% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Carrols Restaurant Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.05, showcasing a 200% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $470.41 million, indicating a 5.7% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.82% upward. Currently, Carrols Restaurant Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Carrols Restaurant Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.11.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

