Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) closed the most recent trading day at $9.49, making no change from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.

The the stock of restaurant operator has risen by 0.85% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Carrols Restaurant Group in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.05, reflecting a 200% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $470.41 million, indicating a 5.7% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Carrols Restaurant Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.07% higher. Currently, Carrols Restaurant Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Carrols Restaurant Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.83 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.2, so one might conclude that Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.