Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) closed the most recent trading day at $9.40, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant operator had gained 26.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Carrols Restaurant Group in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.05, marking a 200% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $470.41 million, up 5.7% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.69% higher. As of now, Carrols Restaurant Group holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Carrols Restaurant Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.79. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.95.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

