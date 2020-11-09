Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

There's been a notable change in appetite for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) shares in the week since its third-quarter report, with the stock down 12% to US$5.31. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at US$0.06, some 42% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at US$407m. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:TAST Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the latest results, Carrols Restaurant Group's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.58b in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 3.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share statutory losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.005 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.60b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.079 in 2021. While the analysts have made no real change to their revenue estimates, we can see that the consensus is now modelling a loss next year - a clear dip in sentiment compared to the previous outlook of a profit.

The consensus price target fell 5.7% to US$8.33per share, with the analysts clearly concerned by ballooning losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Carrols Restaurant Group at US$9.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Carrols Restaurant Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 3.3% increase next year well below the historical 13%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 23% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Carrols Restaurant Group.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Carrols Restaurant Group dropped from profits to a loss next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Carrols Restaurant Group analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Carrols Restaurant Group .

