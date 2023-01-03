Carrols Restaurant CEO Paulo Pena Dies; Names Interim Replacement

(RTTNews) - Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST), a restaurant franchisee, said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer Paulo A. Pena unexpectedly died in the hospital on December 31, 2022. He was 50.

Subsequently, the firm has appointed its Chief Financial Officer Anthony E. Hull as the interim CEO.

Hull will continue to be CFO while serving as interim chief executive.

The company intends to look out for a suitable successor shortly.

