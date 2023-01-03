Markets
TAST

Carrols Restaurant CEO Paulo Pena Dies; Names Interim Replacement

January 03, 2023 — 07:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST), a restaurant franchisee, said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer Paulo A. Pena unexpectedly died in the hospital on December 31, 2022. He was 50.

Subsequently, the firm has appointed its Chief Financial Officer Anthony E. Hull as the interim CEO.

Hull will continue to be CFO while serving as interim chief executive.

The company intends to look out for a suitable successor shortly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.