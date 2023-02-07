Carrier's (CARR) Q4 Earnings In-Line, Revenues Beat Estimates

Carrier Global CARR reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure decreased by 9.1% year over year.



Net sales of $5.1 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.08 billion. However, the figure decreased by 1% year over year.



Softness in the Refrigeration and Fire & Security segments led to a year-over-year decline in the top line.



Nevertheless, the company witnessed strong momentum across the HVAC segment.



Product sales (88.7% of net sales) of $4.53 billion increased 6.4% year over year. Service sales (11.3% of net sales) of $578 million were down 34.1% year over year.

Segment Details

HVAC revenues (65% of net sales) increased 21% year over year to $3.32 billion. Residential sector strength in North America drove growth. Also, well-performing light commercial and commercial HVAC businesses contributed well.



Refrigeration revenues of $943 million (18.5% of net sales) were down 14% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The slowdown in container sales and orders was a major concern. Softness in commercial refrigeration was a concern.



Nevertheless, strong growth in European truck/trailer sales was a positive.



Fire & Security revenues (18.8% of net sales) of $960 million were down 33% year over year.



Nevertheless, growing momentum among access solutions and strength in the commercial fire business in the Americas remained positive.

Operating Results

Research & development (R&D) expenses increased 11.2% year over year to $149 million. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses fell 17.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $673 million.



As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses expanded 30 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level, but SG&A expenses contracted 270 bps year over year.



The adjusted operating margin contracted 10 bps on a year-over-year basis to 10.1%.

The adjusted operating margin of the HVAC segment expanded 60 bps year over year to 9.6%. The Refrigeration segment reported an adjusted operating margin of 12.1%, expanding 60 bps. Adjusted operating margin of Fire & Security was 14.5%, expanding by 60 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2022, Carrier had cash and cash equivalents of $3.52 billion compared with $2.98 billion on Sep 30, 2022.



Total debt (including the current portion) at the end of the reported quarter was $8.8 billion compared with $8.9 billion at the end of the previous quarter.



In the reported quarter, Carrier generated $1.1 million in cash from operations, up from $790 million in the prior quarter.



Capital expenditure was $140 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was $983 million for the reported quarter.

2023 Guidance

For 2023, Carrier expects sales of $22 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $21.64 billion.



Carrier anticipates adjusted earnings per share within the range of $2.50-$2.60. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.53 per share.



Carrier expects an adjusted operating margin of 14%. CARR expects free cash flow of $1.9 billion.

