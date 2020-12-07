US Markets
Carrier to sell stake in Sweden's Beijer Ref for $1.1 bln

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Air conditioner maker Carrier Global Corp said on Monday it would sell its remaining stake in Swedish wholesaler Beijer Ref AB to private equity fund EQT for about $1.1 billion.

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Air conditioner maker Carrier Global Corp CARR.N said on Monday it would sell its remaining stake in Swedish wholesaler Beijer Ref AB BEIJb.ST to private equity fund EQT for about $1.1 billion.

Carrier had about 26% of total votes in the refrigeration equipment wholesaler in September, after having sold about $300 million worth of shares then.

The deal will give Carrier cash to cut its debt and fund growth initiatives, the company said in a statement.

Citigroup Global Markets acted as a financial adviser to Carrier on the deal, which is expected to close by the end of December.

